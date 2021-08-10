2021 Acura TLX A-Spec Turbo 2.0

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2021 at 7:58 pm

2021 Acura TLX A-Spec Turbo 2.0

The year was 2013, which seems farther away in time than the Khaleesi’s reign. The car was Kia’s AWD Optima Turbo. It was my car of the year that year. It was fun to drive, economical and stylish.

Fast forward to the Covid age and the next car to capture my heart is the 2021 Acura TLX 2.0 Turbo A-Spec. As good as the Kia was back in the, ahem…day, the Acura makes it look like a sickle compared to a combine. The TLX has absolutely won me over.

Someone from the Honda Motor Company reached out to me before the car arrived advising me of the incredible new technology, and how much easier it is to work than it was in the last version of the TLX. Not sure, at the time of this review that I agree, but I DON’T CARE! I’ll cover the tech later in the review, but know this, the performance and sheer driving experience of the all-new TLX is what stole my heart.

I’ve always been averse to knobs as shifters and dial-up performance. I think drive by wire is about as thrilling as pellet smokers but, no more. Acura has changed me forever.

From the moment I opened the drivers side door and slipped into the leather dipped cockpit I was ready to be impressed and the Acura TLX did not disappoint. The gauge cluster immediately attracted me with the different visual settings. I reached out, hit the start button and boom….. nothing major happened. The Acura sat quietly idling like any of the other twenty billion WHITE four door sedans, in the parking lot, at my office. As I surveyed the dash, I noticed that not only could I chose sport mode, but I could stack Dynamic mode on top of that. Wanting to try these features out quickly, I exited the parking lot and jumped on the loop. The TLX rides as smoothly and quietly as any car on the road in normal driving mode, but who the hell wants to keep an AWD sedan in normal mode? I reached down to recalibrate the mechanical function to Sport Mode with the added help of Dynamic Mode.

Like magic. The 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec surged under its own power. The exhaust volume increased from a whimper to a growl. Now, I’m really interested. I did what any car guy does when he feels the presence of performance, I floored it. Jesus, Joseph and Mary, this car is an ABSOLUTE BLAST to drive in sport mode. It was as if I had purchased a completely different version of the car. What started out as a ho-hum grocery getter was now an urban assault vehicle. Quick ratio steering, responsive throttle and touchy brakes, the whole nine as they say.

After three days I had gone through a tank of gas. Not because the A-Spec gets crappy mileage, because I could not get out of the car. I found every excuse I could think of to get the A-Spec out of the driveway and onto the road where it belongs.

As much as the performance AWD captivated me the interior was just as impressive. The deep red leather with very dark gray accents just finishes the total design. It’s a little flashy but, subdued enough to look at home with two rear doors. The front seats are adjustable 12 different ways and offer warm and cold air for your back and backside, while offering the perfect match of comfort and stability.

I’ve been reviewing cars since 2006 and it’s not everyday that people stop me to ask what I’m driving, especially a four door. That wasn’t the case with the A-Spec. The exterior styling is fantastic and combines soft curves with sharp lines. The rear of the TLX is one of the best in the industries, in my opinion. I love the rear-end of the Acura as much as I hate the rear-end of the C-8.



Now….about that tech. There is a mouse on the center console directly in front of a pad to rest your hand on, while operating the infotainment center. I found that for those of us that drive with our right hand resting on the console there is a 10,000% chance that you will inadvertently cause your fingers to tap said mouse when there is zero intention to do so. Also, the sensitivity level of the mouse pad is just shy of a boy king. It requires a very delicate touch that is almost impossible in traffic.

Excluding the operation system, the sound system is absolutely stunning with all 17 speakers emitting a clarity only few can approach. Whether low frequency or high frequency is your favorite, both are crystal clear and full as a Lord’s belly.

The wi-fi Hot Spot feature is impressive and the HD Radio, Sirius and Bluetooth allow you to make your own playlist or enjoy a more corporate selection.

Did I mention the 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec is a blast to drive? The mileage is eh, good. It was not as impressive as it could have been mainly because it’s so much fun to drive but, 29MPG Hwy and 21MPG in town is not bad for a car this much fun.



Now for the second-best feature of the TLX, the price. Coming in under fifty grand, at $47,275.00 fully loaded, the A-Spec is a must have upgrade to the base model Acura TLX.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Great value, sophisticated styling, AWD, comfortable and sporty.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

It’s likely going to be my car of the year for 2021.

Go Back