“Hit the Bricks” this weekend

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2021 at 2:36 pm
“Hit the Bricks” this weekendTYLER — This Saturday brings another edition of Hit the Bricks, held the second Saturday of each month in downtown Tyler. Among other things, you can meet the artist behind the pet portraits displayed at Gallery Main Street. Alexandria Woodcock’s artist reception will be held in the Plaza Tower atrium from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Also, The Foundry Coffee House & DT Missions Committee are hosting an art event in support of For The Silent. And Tyler’s local Rose City Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at ETX Brewing. Click here for a more complete rundown.



 
