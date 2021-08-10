God, the Devil & everything: Get your first look at the final season of ‘Lucifer’

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2021 at 2:25 pm

Netflix

Once you become God, where do you go from there?

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for the final season of Lucifer, which stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, aka The Devil, -- yes, the actual Devil -- who works as a consultant for the LAPD. When we last saw Lucifer, he'd won the right to become God -- yes, the actual God -- after his Father, played by Dennis Haysbert, abdicated the throne to be with the woman he loves.

In the new trailer, Lucifer appears to be dragging his heels on actually taking the throne, and as a result, the world begins to unravel. Meanwhile, there's a female angel in Hell who's plotting to destroy Lucifer, and in one scene, he's engaging in hand-to-hand combat with his girlfriend, Det. Chloe Decker, who apparently wants to stab him to death.

However, there's also a hint that we're getting an animated episode, as well as more singing and dancing, to follow last season's fully musical Lucifer episode. And we also see several glimpses of Lt. Dan Espinoza, who -- spoiler alert -- died last season. It appears as though he's returned from the dead, which happens a lot in this show.

The final season of Lucifer hits Netflix September 10.

