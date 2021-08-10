Why Quentin Tarantino refuses to give a “penny” to his mother

Quentin Tarantino said he's made good on a vow he made as a child never to give money to his mother.

In an interview with Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman for The Moment podcast, the Oscar-winning filmmaker said that because his mother wasn't supportive of his writing career when he was young, he's never felt obligated to share his riches with her.

Quentin said that as a child, he struggled academically and that his mother was frustrated that he'd write screenplays instead of doing his schoolwork.

"In the middle of her little tirade, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, this little writing career — with the finger quotes — this little writing career that you're doing, that s*** is f****** over,'" he recalled. "When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go, 'Ok lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing because you said that.'"

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director added that despite his success, he's never purchased a car or a house for his mother, who is still living. However, he added, "I helped her out of a jam with the IRS."

When Koppelman tried to persuade him to buy his mother something extravagant, Quentin remained resolute.

"There are consequences for your words," he said with a laugh. "As you deal with your children, remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone [about what's] meaningful to them."

