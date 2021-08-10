Nicole Kidman reveals how husband Keith Urban reacts to her intimate scenes

Nicole Kidman says she does not have to worry about what husband Keith Urban thinks when she films some of her steamier love scenes.

Speaking with E!'s Daily Pop, the Big Little Lies star revealed that Keith is fully supportive of what she does -- even when it comes to her stripping down for the camera.

"My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved," Nicole said of her husband of 15 years. "He sees the show at the very end when it's a show, all edited together."

The 54-year-old Australian actress added that Urban has "fresh eyes" when it comes to her filming her movie and television roles because "he doesn't read any script, he really doesn't know what's going on on the set."

"He's got his own career that he's completely absorbed in," the Academy Award winner cracked. "He doesn't know much about what I'm really doing."

The pair wed in 2006 and share two daughters, 13-year-old Sunday Rose and 10-year-old Faith Margaret.

Nicole stars in the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers, set to premiere on Hulu on August 18.

