Texas College to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2021 at 9:48 am

TYLER — Texas College will host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, August 11, from 9:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. The College will be collaborating with the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health), The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) GOOD HEALTH WINs initiative, as well as Dr. Shirley McKellar, City of Tyler Mayor Pro Tem and District 3-Northwest Councilmember. The clinic will be open to the public, and no appointment will be necessary to receive the vaccine. Members of the community, as well as Texas College students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to receive the vaccine, if they have not already done so. Vaccinations will be available for everyone age 16 or older. Individuals age 16 or 17 must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians. Through the partnership with NCNW GOOD HEALTH WINs initiative, the College will be able to offer free Uber rides to and from the campus for members of the community to receive the vaccine. Location: Texas College 2404 North Grand Avenue|Tyler, Texas 75702.

Go Back