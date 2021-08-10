Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, announces she’s engaged

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2021 at 9:43 am

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, shared some happy news on Monday -- she's engaged!

The 22-year-old model broke the news on her Instagram, sharing a video of her standing in pool while flashing her gorgeous oval-shaped diamond ring. She captioned the video with a series of heart emojis.

Meadow has been dating boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan, a fellow actor, who also confirmed the news on his respective social media accounts. He shared the video of Meadow's engagement announcement to his Instagram Story and also a few photos of their vacation -- including one of the model lounging in a towel and showing off her new bling.

The two went Instagram official last month, but it remains unclear how long they have been dating.

