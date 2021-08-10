Jason Momoa dedicates ‘Aquaman 2’ in memory of 8-year-old fan who died of cancer

Danny Sheehan, the eight-year-old boy who went viral over the holidays for his ecstatic reaction to receiving an Aquaman action figure, has died following a four-year battle with cancer. Jason Momoa says he will keep Danny's spirit alive by dedicating the upcoming Aquaman sequel to him.

Danny's family announced via the Facebook support group 4TheLoveofDanny that the young Aquaman fan passed away in his sleep just after midnight on Sunday.

Momoa reacted to the sad news Monday and shared a photo on Instagram of the Mansfield, MA-based mural that depicts him and Danny standing side by side dressed as the iconic DC superhero.

"I just found out this heartbreaking news," the actor expressed. "All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana."

Momoa also vowed to dedicate the upcoming Aquaman sequel, currently billed as Aquaman 2, "to you lil angel."

The Game of Thrones alum later took to his Instagram Story to share a recent photos of Sheehan, writing, "I have no words that could do you justice. All I can say is what a privilege it has been to be your friend. You are as bright as the sun. I'll always be awestruck by you... You deserved more than to fight childhood cancer with adult treatments."

Momoa and Sheehan became fast friends in December after the actor watched the boy's adorable viral video. The two connected over FaceTime where the two bonded over dolphins and, later, Momoa sent Danny a life-sized replica of his on-screen trident along with a generous supply of Aquaman-related goodies. The actor signed the card as "Uncle Aquaman."

Danny's mother, Natalie Sheehan, said at the time that the gift meant the world to her son.

Aquaman 2 is slated to arrive in theaters December 2022.

