Christina Applegate reveals she’s been diagnosed with MS

August 10, 2021
Christina Applegate has revealed she’s been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
 
The 49-year-old actress revealed the recent diagnosis in a pair Twitter posts early Tuesday.
 
“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” Applegate wrote. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****** blocks it.”
 
She continued, “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”
 
The Mayo Clinic describes MS as “a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord.” There is no cure, but there are treatments that can manage symptoms.

Applegate is also survivor of breast cancer.

