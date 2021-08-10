‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Katie’s journey ends with an engagement to Blake

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2021 at 6:12 am

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Thurston concluded her turbulent journey on Monday night's The Bachelorette season 17 finale where she, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams were joined by a studio audience, who watched the final moments unravel with an engagement to Blake Moynes, the 30-year-old a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Monday's episode picked up with Katie, heartbroken and defeated after Greg's sudden departure, insisting that she'd had enough.

"So, what do you want to happen?" asked mentor Kaitlyn Bristowe, to which Katie answered, "I want someone to book my flight home."

The following morning, Kaitlyn and Tayshia delivered the news to Blake and Justin that Katie decided to see her journey through to the end and that each of the guys would have the chance to spend an overnight date with Katie in the fantasy suite.

Her first overnight date was with Blake. After bringing him up to speed on what had happened between her and Greg, as well as her thoughts about leaving, the revelation left Blake questioning how strong his relationship with Katie really was.

"I don't play games with love," said Blake, adding that he absolutely loved Katie. She reciprocated by telling him that she was in love with him as well. The date ended with the two disappearing into the fantasy suite, before reemerging the following morning, enjoying breakfast in bed.

"Best date of my life," Katie would tell Kaitlyn the next morning, adding unabashedly, "I was plenty happy -- many times!"

She then declared, "My heart officially belongs to Blake."

So where did that leave Justin? The Baltimore investment sales consultant, anxiously looking forward to his date, was instead greeted with Katie's announcement that she had told Blake she loved him, and could only be in love with one person.

Later at the "After the Final Rose" portion of the show, Justin would tell Kaitlyn and Tayshia that he was "blindsided" by the breakup and watching it played back hurt "just as much now as it did then." He believed Katie didn't give him a fair shot.

Next, it was time for Blake to meet Katie's family, who held nothing back -- especially her aunt, who relentlessly grilled Blake in an effort to find out if he was ready for the ups and downs of marriage.

Katie's mom was a little more forgiving, but still left Blake doubting if he was ready for that big leap with Katie.

Katie's journey ended with Blake proposing to her -- but not before making Bachelor Nation hold their collective breaths for a few seconds.

"I can't give you what you came here for," he teased, before taking a long pause, followed by "because you deserve so much more," after which he dropped to one knee.

There was also a tense showdown between Katie and Greg during the After the Final Rose segment. When responding to rumors she heard about Greg attending acting school, she claimed his "shy guy" persona was all an act, and that he was actually a "confident, cocky boy" from New Jersey.

Defending his behavior following their hometown date, Greg said, "I'm sorry, honestly if you feel like I was talking down to you..."

"Gaslighting is probably, I think, a better word," she interrupted.

Katie also revealed on "After the Final Rose" that her family only found out they were engaged on Monday -- along with the rest of us.

The Bachelorette season 18, featuring Michelle Young is set to premiere October 19, following Bachelor in Paradise, kicking off Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

