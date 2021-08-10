Today is Tuesday August 10, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


More Texas Democrats return, but not enough to end holdout

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2021 at 4:37 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – A month long standoff by Texas Democrats who left the state to block a GOP voting bill is inching closer to ending. Several holdouts returned Monday and put Republicans on the brink of having enough lawmakers to push forward once again with an election overhaul. The Texas House of Representatives is now just five members shy of a quorum that would end what is now a 29-day stalemate. The slow return comes as Republicans in the Texas Senate are already advancing a voting bill that is similar to the one Democrats blocked last month. And in another setback for Democrats, the Texas Supreme Court on Monday rejected a lawsuit that sought to overturn Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s veto of paychecks for more than 2,000 legislative staffers after the first walkout in May.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design