QB Deshaun Watson back practicing with Houston Texans after 5-day absence

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 7:44 pm
By SARAH BARSHOP

HOUSTON — For the first time in a week, quarterback Deshaun Watson was back at practice with the Houston Texans.

Watson, who reported to camp on July 25 after requesting a trade in January, practiced for the first five days of training camp and then was not on the field for the next five days.

Less than two months after his trade request, the first of 23 lawsuits were filed against Watson. Watson currently faces 22 active lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. Had Watson not shown up for training camp, he would have been fined $50,000 for each day of training camp he missed.

Texans head coach David Culley has refused to give details about Watson’s participation in practice, often saying, “nothing has changed” with the quarterback.

The Texans’ first preseason game is Saturday in Green Bay.



 
