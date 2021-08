Closing of Industrial Drive at Union Pacific railroad tracks

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 5:20 pm

LONGVIEW — Industrial Blvd. at the railroad tracks in Longview will be closed from 10 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for railroad track maintenance. If you have any questions related to construction, call City Engineer Alton Bradley at 903-237-1067.

