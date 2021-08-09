Traffic delays expected as sealcoat, asphalt overlay work continues

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 5:14 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler is issuing an advisory about sealcoat and asphalt overlay work on some local streets. In one project,Missouri Petroleum will be doing pavement sealing through Aug. 13 in the neighborhood near Southside Park including South Donnybrook Avenue, Atlanta Avenue, Knoxville Drive, Vicksburg Drive, Savannah Drive and Mobile Drive. Drivers can expect major traffic delays, lane and road closures, and delays at intersections. Signs and flaggers will be present. Parking on South Donnybrook Avenue will be closed. Residents could be delayed getting in or out of driveways and onto other streets in the area until the paving material has cured. That’s due to continue through August 13.

Elsewhere, Reynolds and Kay will be doing base repairs on East Commerce Street from Loop 323 to McMurry Drive from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 11. East Commerce Street will be closed at the North Northeast Loop 323 intersection. Motorists will be able to travel eastbound on East Commerce Street to access businesses and residences. Drivers will not be able to turn on Loop 323 while traveling east on East Commerce Street. Traffic will be detoured to McMurry Drive and East Erwin Street. Motorists are asked to use caution through the work areas, follow directions of the crews and obey all detours and traffic signs.

