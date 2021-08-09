Local leaders team up to address COVID-19 resurgence

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 3:41 pm

TYLER — A variety of local leaders team up for a Tyler news conference on what’s termed the “substantial spread” of COVID-19 in recent weeks. The conference was livestreamed by our news partner KETK. One key point: a continued call for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Speakers also pointed out the surge in COVID patients going to the hospital. NET Health CEO George Roberts noted that about 95 per cent of them have not been vaccinated — and he listed a number of locations where you can get your COVID shot. You can get more information through the link in “Coronovirus update,” the accompanying story on this web page.

Besides Roberts, speakers included Dr. Tom Cummins and Dr. Mark Anderson, the chief medical officers of UT Health East Texas and CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances; Smith County Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha; Dr. Li-Yu Mitchell of the Smith County Medical Society; local pastor and former City Councilmember Rev. Ralph Caraway; and Sheriff Larry Smith, who noted a major spike in COVID cases in the county jail.

