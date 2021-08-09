Gubernatorial hopeful Huffines visits East Texas

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 4:59 pm

TYLER — Republican gubernatorial candidate and former state Senator Don Huffines comes down hard on Governor Abbott during a campaign swing through East Texas. He told KTBB, “I, like most Republican primary voters — we’re just tired of being lied to, tired of broken and empty promises…by our Republican leadership, particularly…our governor.” Huffines says among other things, the border is not secure, property taxes are not going down, and people don’t have confidence in elections. Huffines says he’ll win because he has the answers to those problems.

Focusing on border security, Huffines says he will “engage the entire Texas military to enforce immigration law — or not to enforce it, but to secure the border…I will stop all inbound commercial traffic on Texas roads coming in from Mexico to put the economic pressure on Mexico to secure their side.” Abbott continues to defend his record and express strong confidence of re-election. As far as East Texas goes, Huffines comments, “There’s a lot of great patriots in East Texas…these are great conservative Republican voters.” Tyler and Lindale are just two stops on Huffines’s East Texas tour

