Dallas ISD to require masks

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 1:16 pm

DALLAS (FOX/Staff) — The Dallas ISD will require all students, faculty, and staff to wear masks when on any school campus this fall. School in DISD begins August 16. A number of local governmental entities in the state have expressed concerns about Governor Abbott’s order barring such mandates; ths Houston ISD plans a vote on the matter this week. The legal implications of the Dallas move weren’t immediately clear.

