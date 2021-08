Tyler Police probe Sunday evening shooting

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 12:38 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is investigating a shooting around 8:50 Sunday evening at South Fleishel Avenue and East Elm Street. Police say the 14-year-old male victim is in stable condition at a local hospital. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyler Police non-emergency number, (903) 531-1000, or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

