Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer & more sign on for Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson’s ‘NYC Still Rising’ event

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 12:25 pm

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson have teamed up to create NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration, to mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, with several comedy greats coming together to celebrate New York City.

Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Colin Quinn, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura and Dave Attell will all take the stage at Madison Square Garden at the one-night-only event on September 12. Jon and Pete will also perform, along with Saturday Night Live cast members of past and present Colin Jost, Jay Pharoah, John Mulaney and Michael Che.

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience," Jon and Pete share in a joint statement. "It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love.”

Proceeds from the star-studded event will benefit 9/11 charities. Both Stewart and Davidson have personal connections to the attacks. Pete's father, Scott Davidson, was a firefighter in New York City and perished during the 9/11 attacks, while Stewart has been a vocal and dedicated advocate for 9/11 first responders and their families, helping to pass the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act.

All guests must provide proof of full vaccination in order to attend. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

