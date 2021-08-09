Today is Monday August 09, 2021
Kit Harington opens up about getting sober, facing suicidal thoughts

August 9, 2021
Kit Harington is opening up about getting sober and the tough times he faced after Game of Thrones ended in 2019. 

According to People, the 34-year-old actor revealed to the U.K.'s Sunday Times, "Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol."

"You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person," Harington continued. "And you feel that there’s no way out, that’s just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, ‘No, I can change.'"

The GoT alum added, "One of my favorite things I learnt recently is that the expression ‘a leopard doesn’t change its spots’ is completely false: that a leopard actually does change its spots. I just think that’s the most beautiful thing. It really helped. That was something I kind of clung to; the idea that I could make this huge fundamental change in who I was and how I went about my life."

Harington, who recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with wife and former Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie, also got candid about suffering from depression and whether he faced suicidal thoughts. 

"I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes of course," he said. "I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things… maybe [speaking about this will] help someone, somewhere. But I definitely don’t want to be seen as a martyr or special. I’ve been through something, it’s my stuff. If it helps someone, that’s good."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also reach the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386 or the Crisis Text Line by texting "START" to 741741.

