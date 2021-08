Rose Garden Center closed temporarily

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 10:56 am

TYLER — Tyler’s Rose Garden Center will be closed Monday, Aug. 16, through Thursday, Aug. 19, to replace a water main at the Rose Complex construction site. The Rose Garden will still be open on those days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The West Houston Street gate will be the only point of entrance. For questions regarding the temporary closure, contact Lisa Wells at (903) 531-1212 or LWells@TylerTexas.com.

Go Back