Rockies investigate use of racial slur during Sunday’s game

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 10:41 am
Adonis page/iStock

(DENVER) -- The Colorado Rockies are investigating after a racial slur was used during Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins during a ninth-inning at bat by Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is black. 

The slur was picked up by the Bally Sports television broadcast.

"The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins' Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today's game," the team said in a statement. "Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident."

"The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field."

Brinson went 2-4 in the game with two RBI's. Colorado won 13-8.

