Today is Monday August 09, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Dwayne Johnson says he’s the “opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb”

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 10:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dwayne Johnson has entered the chat -- the shower chat. 

After celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell and Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed their not-so-daily showering habits, Johnson has entered the conversation to let fans know that not all actors are the same. 

Responding to a Twitter user who expressed that he "can’t possibly be one of those stinky ones," the 49-year-old actor confirmed, "Nope, I’m the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb."

The Jungle Cruise star then went on to detail his daily regimen, writing, "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work."

"Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower," he added.

Kutcher, along with his wife, Mila Kunis, first sparked the conversation surrounding bathing habits while appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast last month. At one point in the conversation the pair admitted to not bathing daily, and extended the habit to their children -- Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. 

"If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point," Kutcher declared. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design