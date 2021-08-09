‘Free Guy’ director Shawn Levy teases massive “supercut” of Taika Waititi’s improv

While Ryan Reynolds' new action comedy Free Guy doesn't come out in theaters until Friday, it's already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Director Shawn Levy explains one of the high points of the film was capturing Oscar-winner Taika Waititi's improvised riffing as villainous game designer Antwan, which the Stranger Things and Night at the Museum director teased in a recent tweet.

However, there's tons more to come, the filmmaker said at a recent press conference.

"There is a Taika Waititi improvisation supercut I cut," Levy revealed. "I mean, I think it's about thirty-nine minutes long," he said, cracking up the cast, adding, "I forced myself to cut it down to a minute and a half so that it could go on social media...But eventually it must be shared with the world because it was a level of improv that I've rarely, rarely, rarely seen."

In the film, Waititi's over the top character is the dudebro behind Free City, a violent "open-world" game in the style of Grand Theft Auto. But the brains behind the game is the A.I. he stole from a pair of programmers, Keys and Millie, played, respectively, by Stranger Things' Joe Keery and Killing Eve Emmy-winner Jodie Comer.

Things in the game's virtual world, and in Antwan's real world, go awry when one of its background characters -- Guy, played by Reynolds -- begins to think on his own after meeting Millie's butt-kicking in-game avatar.

Free Guy, which also stars Lil' Rel Howery and a host of spoiler-worthy stars, is being released by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

