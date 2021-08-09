Hugh Jackman reveals results from latest skin biopsy were “inconclusive”

Hugh Jackman continues to urge fans to wear sunscreen while he keeps them updated on his latest cancer scare.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 52-year-old actor declared, "I promised I'd keep you updated," while indicating the bandage on his nose. "[The biopsy] came back inconclusive, which means they didn't quite take enough."

The Australian actor revealed he's about to start filming another project, so he and his doctors "didn't want to go too deep."

Despite the latest results, Jackman assured fans that his doctors "aren't worried" because, "if anything, it's basal cell carcinoma, which is not threatening, really, but needs to be taken care of."

The actor said he'll undergo another biopsy when filming wraps "in two months" and promised to let fans know its results.

"Wear sunscreen, get a skin check whenever you can," he urged before thanking his followers for their support.

Last week, Jackman told fans he had to undergo a biopsy and was awaiting the results after his doctor noticed something "a little irregular" on his skin. The actor admitted in a 2015 interview with ABC News that he spent most of his childhood playing in the hot Australia sun and neglected to protect his skin -- resulting in him being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, in 2013.

He also shared his type of cancer is "the mildest form but serious, nonetheless."

In the years since, Jackman's stressed the importance of wearing sunscreen and getting regular medical checkups.

