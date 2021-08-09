Today is Monday August 09, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bob Odenkirk shares health update after heart attack: “I am doing great”

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 8:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk is "doing great" after suffering a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul nearly two weeks ago.

"I am doing great," he shared in a tweet on Saturday. "I’ve had my very own 'It’s a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better," he continued. "Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!"

Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital July 27 when he collapsed on the set while shooting the sixth and final season of his AMC series in New Mexico. A few days after the incident, the 58-year-old actor tweeted, "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery."

Odenkirk continued, "Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design