Bob Odenkirk shares health update after heart attack: “I am doing great”

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2021 at 8:23 am

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk is "doing great" after suffering a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul nearly two weeks ago.

"I am doing great," he shared in a tweet on Saturday. "I’ve had my very own 'It’s a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better," he continued. "Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable!"

Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital July 27 when he collapsed on the set while shooting the sixth and final season of his AMC series in New Mexico. A few days after the incident, the 58-year-old actor tweeted, "I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery."

Odenkirk continued, "Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back