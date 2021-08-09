COVID-19 live updates: ‘This is not your grandfather’s COVID,’ pediatrician warns

(NEW YORK) -- The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.

More than 616,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and over 4.2 million people have died worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 58.7% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's how the news is developing Monday. All times Eastern:

Aug 09, 10:16 am

10 kids among 78 new COVID-19 patients admitted to Florida hospital

Ten children were among the 78 new COVID-19 patients admitted to Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday, the hospital said.

The hospital has 584 COVID-19 patients as of Monday. Twenty-one of those patients are children, including six kids who are in intensive care, the hospital said.

-ABC News' Alexandra Faul

Aug 09, 8:31 am

Canada opens back up to American tourists

Monday marks the first day Canada is reopening to American visitors since the COVID-19 shutdown.

Tourists must provide proof of vaccination and a negative test.

Fifteen million Americans visited Canada in 2019, according to the government agency Destination Canada. The number of travelers dropped to 1.9 million in 2020, with the Canadian economy losing $11 billion in the process, according to Destination Canada.

Aug 09, 7:55 am

5-point strategy to get kids back to school safely

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told Good Morning America Monday that he has a five-point strategy to get kids back to school safely:

Vaccinated everyone who is able to get vaccinated

Upgrade ventilation in schools

Test in schools

Wear masks

Avoid super-crowded events like assemblies

When asked if the latest surge has peaked, Jha said, "We're hopeful, but we don’t know."

"The numbers are still increasing across much of the country. There are a few states that look like they may be turning" like Louisiana, he said.

Aug 09, 7:31 am

'This is not your grandfather's COVID,' pediatrician warns

Children with COVID-19 used to make up 1% of patients hospitalized at Children's Hospital New Orleans. Now they account for about 20%, Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-chief at Children's Hospital New Orleans, told Good Morning America Monday.

He said about half of the children hospitalized are under 2 years old. Most of the others are between 5 and 10 years old, so too young to be vaccinated.

"This is not your grandfather's COVID," Kline said. "This delta variant is an entirely new and unexpected challenge."

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor, warned on MSNBC that with "schools act[ing] as an accelerant, you should assume we're going to see pediatric intensive care units all across the South completely overwhelmed and even a possibility of small tent cities of sick adolescents and kids."

Hotez said parents need to know that "delta is something different" and "picking off young people like we've never seen."

"If your adolescent kid is unvaccinated, you should assume there's a high likelihood that that child is going to get COVID," he said, adding, "And we haven't even gotten to the 'long COVID' discussion around young people and what that means for their long-term cognitive health."

