Tyler shooting leaves one in serious condition, shooter on the loose

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2021 at 4:17 pm

TYLER – An early Sunday morning shooting in North Tyler has left one man hospitalized in serious condition. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff’s arrived at the 100 block of Dobbs Terrace, and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his chest. Authorities say the victim is in serious condition and his name is being withheld. Deputies are still searching for the shooter.

