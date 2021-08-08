Today is Sunday August 08, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler shooting leaves one in serious condition, shooter on the loose

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2021 at 4:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler shooting leaves one in serious condition, shooter on the looseTYLER – An early Sunday morning shooting in North Tyler has left one man hospitalized in serious condition. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Sheriff’s arrived at the 100 block of Dobbs Terrace, and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his chest. Authorities say the victim is in serious condition and his name is being withheld. Deputies are still searching for the shooter.




 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design