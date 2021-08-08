Today is Sunday August 08, 2021
Sheriff: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Houston club shooting

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2021 at 3:25 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston are looking for suspected shooters after five people were injured and one man was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a nightclub. Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. Sunday at a north Houston club and authorities pronounced Derrick Johnson dead at the scene. Officials say the five wounded people were taken to hospitals and all are expected to survive. Sgt. Jason Brown says multiple people began shooting inside the club during a fight but it’s unclear what prompted the dispute. No one has been arrested in the shooting.




 
