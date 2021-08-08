Key moments from final day of the Olympic Games

A historic 2020 Olympics is coming to a close today, one that saw world records smashed, surprising defeats and teary moments of sportsmanship. Thank you for joining us every day for our daily coverage of the competitions, today will be our concluding roundup of key moments from the past two weeks.

US women’s basketball wins 7th consecutive gold medal

The United States women’s basketball team defeated Japan 95-70 to take home the gold for the seventh consecutive Olympics. This is the fifth Olympic gold medal in basketball for Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who most likely have played in their final Olympic game.

The effort was led by Brittney Griner who scored 30 points, the most by a U.S. player in a gold medal game.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team has won its first-ever gold medal after defeating Brazil in straight sets, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14. The team has won three silver medals and two bronze since 1984.

The United States has finished the Olympic Games with 39 gold medals, edging out China on the last day of action. Team USA finished with 113 medals overall, leading second-place China by a large margin.

