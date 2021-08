Authorities arrest 1 in Longview fire

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2021 at 6:56 am

LONGVIEW – Officials arrest a man in connection with an early Saturday morning fire that damaged two businesses and injured three Longview firefighters. According to our news partner KETK, Longview Fire Marshall Kevin May, said the fire is being investigated as an “intentionally set fire”. May also added that injuries to the firefighters are minor.

Go Back