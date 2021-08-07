Today is Saturday August 07, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sources: Portland Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum elected NBPA president

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2021 at 7:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been elected as the president of the National Basketball Players Association, succeeding two-term president Chris Paul, sources told ESPN.

McCollum has been a vice president on the NBPA’s executive committee since 2018 and has been deeply involved in union decision-making and negotiations with the NBA.

He begins the presidency with an ongoing search to find a successor to NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, who has led the union since 2014.

McCollum, 29, will be tasked with leading the union in collective bargaining talks with the NBA on a deal that could expire in 2022-2023 if either side chooses to opt-out — after the 2023-2024 season if not.

McCollum has a significant profile on the court with the Blazers, which can be helpful in leading the players’ association. He’s averaged nearly 19 points a game in nine seasons since he was selected 10th overall out of Lehigh in 2013.




 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design