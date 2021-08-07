Sources: Portland Trail Blazers’ CJ McCollum elected NBPA president

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been elected as the president of the National Basketball Players Association, succeeding two-term president Chris Paul, sources told ESPN.

McCollum has been a vice president on the NBPA’s executive committee since 2018 and has been deeply involved in union decision-making and negotiations with the NBA.

He begins the presidency with an ongoing search to find a successor to NBPA executive director Michele Roberts, who has led the union since 2014.

McCollum, 29, will be tasked with leading the union in collective bargaining talks with the NBA on a deal that could expire in 2022-2023 if either side chooses to opt-out — after the 2023-2024 season if not.

McCollum has a significant profile on the court with the Blazers, which can be helpful in leading the players’ association. He’s averaged nearly 19 points a game in nine seasons since he was selected 10th overall out of Lehigh in 2013.

