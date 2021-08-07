Today is Saturday August 07, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texans QB’s sex assault cases highlight concerns amid #MeToo

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2021 at 4:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Lawyers fighting sexual assault allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson face a predicament: Defending their client means working to discredit the claims of 22 women who are more likely to be believed four years into the #MeToo movement. Watson’s legal team has sought to balance its defense of the NFL star with simultaneously condemning sexual violence against women. They say women who claim to be victims should generally be taken at their word — just not these women. Some experts and advocates say Watson’s attorneys are relying on long-used tropes by accusing the quarterback’s accusers of making a “money grab” and that the strategy highlights how sexual assault cases remain difficult to prove in the legal system.




 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design