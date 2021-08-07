Today is Saturday August 07, 2021
Texas Democrats continue holdout, don’t show for new session

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2021 at 4:08 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Democrats are still refusing to return to the state Capitol. Most Democrats didn’t show up when Republican Gov. Greg Abbott opened a special session Saturday, the GOP’s third attempt to pass new election laws in Texas. Some Democratic legislators who fled the state last month remain in Washington, D.C., prolonging a monthslong standoff. However, Democratic leaders have not committed to sitting out the entire 30-day session, leaving open the possibility that enough could return at some point to form a quorum and end the stalemate.




 
