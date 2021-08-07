Today is Saturday August 07, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Video released of daring rescue attempt on sinking Seacor Power ship

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2021 at 2:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Coast Guard/Bristow Video

(NEW YORK) -- The Coast Guard has released a video that shows a nail-biting race to save lives aboard the tragic Seacor Power -- an oil industry boat that capsized off the Louisiana coast in April, killing 13 people.

The video shows a rescue worker suspended from a helicopter searching for survivors in murky and turbulent waters. Towering waves batter the vessel, flooding the boat's deck.

Three men desperately held onto the side of the 175-foot-long boat during the rescue effort, NOLA reported, with one of the three men describing his harrowing rescue.

“When we first got on scene, I remember them right there waving,” the helicopter's pilot, Jim Peters told NOLA.

As of Aug. 1, the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are convening in a series of daily public hearings, expected to last through Aug. 13.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.




 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design