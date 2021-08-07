Today is Saturday August 07, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


4 murder warrants issued in April Lufkin shooting, 1 suspect at large

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2021 at 7:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


4 murder warrants issued in April Lufkin shooting, 1 suspect at largeLUFKIN – Four murder warrants were issued Friday in Lufkin in connection to the April shooting death of Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers on April 27th. According to our news partner KETK, Lufkin Police said they have an outstanding warrant. 19 year old Ta’Zyion “Dada” Douglas of Nacogdoches is at large and considered a flight risk. He is a black man is 5’6” and weighs 180 pounds. Authorities ask that if you know the whereabouts of Douglas to please contact them.




 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design