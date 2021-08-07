4 murder warrants issued in April Lufkin shooting, 1 suspect at large

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2021 at 7:32 am

LUFKIN – Four murder warrants were issued Friday in Lufkin in connection to the April shooting death of Christopher “Lil Chris” Rogers on April 27th. According to our news partner KETK, Lufkin Police said they have an outstanding warrant. 19 year old Ta’Zyion “Dada” Douglas of Nacogdoches is at large and considered a flight risk. He is a black man is 5’6” and weighs 180 pounds. Authorities ask that if you know the whereabouts of Douglas to please contact them.

