As Texas Democrats mull return, GOP voting bill still awaits

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2021 at 6:35 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Democrats who have spent nearly a month in Washington blocking a GOP voting bill back home are not saying whether they will return this weekend. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered a new special session to begin Saturday. It will be the third time Texas Republicans have tried passing new elections laws after Democrats torpedoed the first two attempts by walking out. A group of more than 50 Democratic lawmakers from Texas have spent the past few weeks putting pressure on President Joe Biden and Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation. But a Republican filibuster in the U.S. Senate remains in their way.




 
