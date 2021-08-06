Library closes for repairs, but some services still available

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 4:33 pm

LONGVIEW — The Longview Public Library will be closed beginning Monday, August 9, to allow repairs to the building’s air conditioning system. The building will remain closed until the maintenance work can be completed, which officials say could take two weeks or more. During the building closure, library staff are working to continue to provide some services and programming to patrons. Curbside library services will be available for drive-thru reservations at the rear of the Library. Click here for more details.

