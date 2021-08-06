Today is Friday August 06, 2021
Now Jake Gyllenhaal comes out against daily bathing

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 4:25 pm
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

First it was Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis saying they wait to see dirt on their kids before bathing them. Then Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard admitted they often wait for their kids to "stink" before a trip to the tub. 

Now, add Jake Gyllenhaal to the list. 

The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor was ironically promoting Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance to Vanity Fair when he admitted he doesn't bathe much. 

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that 'good manners and bad breath get you nowhere.' So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Then again, kids are one thing -- a hairy 40-year-old Soul Cycler like Gyllenhaal is another.

Maybe masks aren't such a bad thing after all.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.




 
