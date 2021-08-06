Today is Friday August 06, 2021
Brick street repairs to last through Oct. 22

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 4:28 pm
Brick street repairs to last through Oct. 22TYLER — Crown Construction will be working to repair utility cuts in Tyler’s brick streets through Oct. 22. Motorists can expect to see minor traffic delays and lane closures. Officials say workers will notify residents as they move from site to site. Residents and business owners should talk to workers if they need to pass by or get in or out of driveways, according to a news release. Drivers are reminded to obey all traffic signs and slow down in and around the construction zone. Click here for a more detailed look at the project.




 
