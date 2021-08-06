COVID cases pushing Houston hospitals to near breaking point

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 3:52 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston area officials say the latest wave of COVID-19 cases is pushing the local health care system to nearly “a breaking point,” resulting in some patients having to be transferred out of the city to get medical care, including one who had to be taken to North Dakota. An 11-month-old girl with COVID-19 and who was having seizures had to be transported on Thursday from Houston to a hospital 170 miles away in Temple. The rising hospitalization and positivity rate in the Houston area is prompting the city’s school superintendent to seek a mandate requiring all students, teachers and staff to wear masks. Such a mask mandate would go against an executive order Gov. Greg Abbott repeated last month banning such mandates.

Go Back