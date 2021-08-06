Today is Friday August 06, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


COVID cases pushing Houston hospitals to near breaking point

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 3:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Houston area officials say the latest wave of COVID-19 cases is pushing the local health care system to nearly “a breaking point,” resulting in some patients having to be transferred out of the city to get medical care, including one who had to be taken to North Dakota. An 11-month-old girl with COVID-19 and who was having seizures had to be transported on Thursday from Houston to a hospital 170 miles away in Temple. The rising hospitalization and positivity rate in the Houston area is prompting the city’s school superintendent to seek a mandate requiring all students, teachers and staff to wear masks. Such a mask mandate would go against an executive order Gov. Greg Abbott repeated last month banning such mandates.




 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design