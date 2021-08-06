“It is almost here”: Teaser reveals ‘Stranger Things’ will return to Netflix for season 4 in 2022

Good news/bad news for Stranger Things fans. Those jonesing for any information about new episodes just got some -- but they'll have to wait until 2022 to actually see what happens.

Netflix just revealed a new peek at the upcoming fourth season, teasing the return of the global hit sci-fi show. The action in the snippet comes at a rapid-fire pace, but the residents of Hawkins, Indiana will apparently have their hands full.

"Holy mother of..." Gaten Materazzo's Dustin says, reacting to an unseen horror.

The growing menace can be summed up with Millie Bobby Brown's warning as her character, Eleven:

"Something's coming. It's almost here."

