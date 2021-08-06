Today is Friday August 06, 2021
Tyler police seek third suspect in murder

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 3:51 pm
Tyler police seek third suspect in murderTYLER — Tyler Police have obtained an arrest warrant on Jason Rhodes Jr., 20, of Tyler for capital murder in a June 30 incident. His bond is set at $1,000,000, and he remains at large. Two other suspects, also from Tyler, have already been arrested in the Galveston County city of Dickinson. The case involves the shooting death of 17-year-old Jesse McNeely of Tyler. Police say there was an altercation outside a home on Omega Drive when McNeely was shot. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or CrimeStoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833).




 
