Changes for Wonderland of Lights

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 3:50 pm

MARSHALL — The city of Marshall is reworking a longtime holiday tradition following public feedback. Officials say the 2021 hours of Wonderland of Lights have been modified after a steady decline in sponsorship dollars and volunteer hours for the past three years. The festival will run Saturday, November 27, through Thursday, December 23. Hours are Thursday-Saturday, 6:00 p.m.– 10:00 p.m., and Sunday, 4:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. Wonderland of Lights will be closed Mondays for maintenance. Tuesdays and Wednesdays will be reserved for private rentals, with the exception of December 21-23, 2021, when the festival will be open to the public.

The lights that will adorn downtown will remain up until the beginning of January 2022. There will also be many special events, such as the traditional lighting ceremony, the annual lighted Christmas parade, the beloved Wassail Walk, and even the opportunity to catch a showing of The Grinch, at the newly-renovated Memorial City Hall. The city is encouraging volunteer involvement and asks that you call (903) 702–7777 for information on volunteer opportunities.

