Woman files criminal complaint against Gov. Cuomo in Albany

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 1:13 pm

(ALBANY, N.Y.) -- A former New York State employee has filed a criminal complaint against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with the Albany County Sheriff's Office, a spokeswoman told ABC News.

This is believed to be the first complaint filed against the embattled governor in wake of Tuesday's Attorney General report which concluded he violated state and federal law in sexually harassing at least 11 women.

The woman who filed the complaint is a former assistant to the governor who is identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in Attorney General Letitia James' report released Tuesday.

"Since approximately late 2019 the Governor engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct with Executive Assistant #1," the report said.

The conduct included close and intimate hugs, kisses, touching and grabbing of her backside and suggestive remarks, according to the investigators. The report listed that Executive Assistant #1 had what appeared to be the most serious allegation against Cuomo, accusing him of reaching under her shirt and fondling her breast in the Executive Mansion in Albany in November 2020.

Cuomo has denied all allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Cuomo's lawyer Rita Glavin said in a response to the report Tuesday that the governor "never groped Ms. X," adding, "This claim is false, as the Governor has stated repeatedly and unequivocally."

Earlier this week the lawyer of another accuser, Lindsey Boylan, said she intends to sue Cuomo for allegedly retaliating against her after she came forward.

"Our plan is to sue the governor and his and his co-conspirators," Boylan's attorney, Jill Basinger, told ABC News' "Good Morning America," citing the retaliatory actions outlined in the AG report.

The New York State Assembly's impeachment investigation into Cuomo "is nearing completion," officials said Thursday, and the Judiciary Committee will meet Monday morning to discuss the probe.

So far at least five district attorney offices -- Manhattan, Albany, Westchester County, Nassau County and Oswego County -- have launched investigations into Cuomo for alleged incidents outlined in the report that took place in their jurisdictions.

"The governor certainly seems to form a pattern of behavior that shows a sense, at a minimum, of an entitlement and a disregard of the well-being of others and the self-respect of many women," Oswego District Attorney Gregory Oakes said to local ABC affiliate in Rochester WHAM.

