Spring Hill band director dies

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 3:50 pm

LONGVIEW – A Spring Hill ISD band director died Thursday night after a reported battle with COVID-19. According to our news partner KETK, a post was made on a Facebook page announcing the death of 25-year-old Ryan Burns. Students were told about it Thursday night at band camp. Spring Hill High School Fine Arts Director Michael Moody, who created the post, said Burns was “very intelligent, dedicated and loved teaching at Spring Hill!” Counselors, parents, and other band directors have been made available for students to help them grieve. Moody says and camp will continue “as normal as possible.”

