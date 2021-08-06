Today is Friday August 06, 2021
Fairmont Street reconstruction and closure from H.G. Mosley to Toler Road

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 12:14 pm
Fairmont Street reconstruction and closure from H.G. Mosley to Toler RoadLONGVIEW — Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 9, Longview’s Fairmont Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic, westbound only. Officials say the closure is needed to facilitate the reconstruction of Fairmont Street. One-way westbound traffic is anticipated to continue for one year. The work is part of the Fairmont Street Reconstruction project, Toler Road to H.G. Mosley Parkway. Additional detours will be needed when full-lane road closures are required. Full lane closure will be limited to daytime hours, typically 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The contractor will maintain access for local traffic throughout construction, according to a news release. If you have any questions related to construction please call the city Project Manager Bob Watson at 903-239-5504.




 
