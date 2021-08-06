Arrest made in connection to brutal beating of woman by mob of ATV, dirt bike riders: Police

(PROVIDENCE, R.I.) -- A woman has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of another woman who was attacked by a mob of ATV riders and dirt bikers in Providence, Rhode Island, police said in a statement Thursday.

On Thursday evening, Providence Police detectives apprehended Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence, "related to the assault that occurred on Valley Street on August 3," the police department said.

Providence Police were notified of Boisvert's whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department, when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter, they said.

Boisvert was charged with one count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct. She will soon appear in court.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

On Tuesday night, a mob of about 10 ATV and dirt bike riders in Providence allegedly pulled a woman out of her car and beat her.

According to a copy of the police report obtained by ABC News, the 35-year-old victim had honked her horn at the group after they failed to move through two green lights.

As she drove away, some of them opened the driver's side door, pulled her out of the car and began beating her on the street, the report said.

The incident was captured on a cellphone video which was obtained by Providence ABC affiliate WLNE.

It's unclear as of now what role Boisvert played in the assault.

The incident is just the latest in a string of violent crimes that have taken place in Providence this year.

Last Friday, Providence City Council President John Igliozzi sent a letter to Gov. Dan McKee requesting that Rhode Island State Police troopers be deployed to the city to assist police in confronting the crime wave. Igliozzi also pointed out the lack of staffing in the local police department.

"As you know, the headlines regarding crime in the city of Providence over the last few weeks have been shocking -- murders, drive-by shootings, stabbings, gang incidents and roving throngs of ATV and dirt bike riders terrorizing our neighborhoods," Igliozzi wrote. "This wave of violent crime is unacceptable, and we need to act immediately to restore public safety and make our city's residents once again feel safe walking and sitting outside in their own neighborhoods."

