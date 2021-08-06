Today is Friday August 06, 2021
Employers added 943,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate falls to 5.4% as recovery gains steam

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 8:10 am
vicky_81/iStock

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. employers added a higher-than-expected 943,000 jobs last month, the Department of Labor said Friday, and the unemployment rate declined by a fraction of a percentage point to 5.4%.

A recent surge in virus cases in the U.S., propelled largely by the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, casts a shadow over the data collected in the earlier part of the month.

While the latest figures indicate the economic recovery is gaining steam, the unemployment rate still remains well above the pre-pandemic figure of 3.5% seen in February 2020.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.




 
