LeVar Burton seemingly addresses report that Mike Richards will become new ‘Jeopardy!’ host

Posted/updated on: August 6, 2021 at 8:10 am

LeVar Burton says he's still "blessed beyond measure" amid news that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is in "advanced negotiations" to become the game show's host following the death of Alex Trebek.

"I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I've won," Burton tweeted on Thursday.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible!" he added. "If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure."

As previously reported, Burton, who said hosting Jeopardy! was his "dream job," has been campaigning for the gig since 2013. After fans rallied for Burton to become Trebek's official replacement with a Change.org petition, the Reading Rainbow and Roots actor was added to the Jeopardy! guest hosting lineup, taking the reins from July 26 to July 30.

